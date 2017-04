WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday charged Kraft Foods Group Inc and Mondelez Global LLC, respectively, with manipulation and attempted manipulation of cash wheat and wheat futures prices.

The regulator said it was seeking a permanent injunction from future violations by the two companies, as well as disgorgement and civil monetary penalties. (Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Eric Beech)