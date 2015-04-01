(Adds Mondelez comment)
By Douwe Miedema and Anjali Athavaley
WASHINGTON, April 1 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission on Wednesday charged Kraft Foods Group Inc
and Mondelez International Inc with
manipulation of prices of wheat used in products such as Oreo
and Chips Ahoy cookies.
The regulator alleged that Kraft and Mondelez bought $90
million of wheat futures, or a six-month supply, but never
intended to take delivery of the grain.
The two then earned more than $5.4 million in profits as a
result of market shifts in reaction to the enormous position,
the CFTC said in its complaint.
"A market participant who is not happy with cash prices
available to it may not resort to manipulative trading
strategies in an attempt to artificially lower that price," CFTC
enforcement head Aitan Goelman said in a statement.
The regulator said it was seeking a permanent injunction
from future violations by the two companies, as well as
disgorgement and civil monetary penalties.
Kraft said it did not expect the matter to have a
financially material impact and that Mondelez International
would predominantly bear the costs of the matter.
The complaint focused primarily on trading that occurred
before the two companies split in 2012, Kraft said.
Mondelez declined to comment. It has said in a previous
regulatory filing that it was being investigated by the CFTC,
and that it would seek to resolve the matter prior to any formal
action being taken. It said at the time it expected to
predominantly bear the cost of the probe, but that this would
not have a material effect on results.
The CFTC said that the companies had also violated
speculative position limits, and that they had engaged in
numerous noncompetitive trades in wheat.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema and Anjali Athavaley; Editing by
Eric Beech, Peter Cooney and Lisa Shumaker)