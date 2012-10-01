* Mondelez has $36 bln revenues, 100,000 employees
* Sees busy consumers shifting from three fixed meals
* Unemployment hits gum sales
* Benefits from Kraft split to be evident in first year
* Mondelez able to pass on commodity prices to consumers
By Emma Thomasson
ZURICH, Oct 2 Mondelez International Inc
, which ranks as the world's biggest chocolate, candy
and biscuit maker after being carved out of Kraft Foods Inc
, is optimistic busy consumers will keep driving booming
demand for snacks despite the downturn.
Mondelez, whose stable of brands includes Cadbury and Milka
chocolate, was launched on Tuesday after a demerger from Kraft's
North American grocery business, still called Kraft.
Creation of the two entities gives investors the option to
either bet on fast-growing snacks or the more stable dividends
offered by groceries.
"There is no question these are very challenging times for
us in Europe ... The good news is people must eat and drink,"
Tim Cofer, head of Mondelez Europe, told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
"Snacking categories are growing faster than non-snacking
categories," Cofer said. "We see consumers increasingly having
busy lifestyles and evolving over time from three fixed meals to
many meals, or snacking in between when they don't have time for
a fixed meal."
Mondelez, which also takes in Jacobs coffee, Trident gum, LU
and Oreo biscuits, has annual revenue of about $36 billion -
more than a third from Europe - and about 100,000 employees in
more than 80 countries.
Cofer said Mondelez had taken action to address a poor
performance in the gum business, which is particularly exposed
to the downturn and rising unemployment given people tend to
chew gum while at work, or on their way to work.
"Given the current economic environment, particularly in
southern Europe, where unemployment and youth unemployment is
high, we do see an impact," he said. "Having said that, I do
feel very good about our innovation pipeline in gum," such as a
breath-freshening version.
Kraft has said extra costs associated with the demerger will
hurt earnings in the near term, but it forecasts long-term
earnings-per-share growth in the double digits for Mondelez and
in the mid-to-high single digits for Kraft.
"We feel very good about our prospects to deliver on that
long-term guidance," said Cofer, who is based in at Mondelez's
European headquarters in Zurich.
"The benefits associated with the split certainly outweigh
the costs ... The benefits will be evident from year one."
Kraft warned last month that 2013 earnings for Mondelez - to
be headed by Kraft Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld - would
likely be lower than some forecasts due to the weakening of
various currencies versus the U.S. dollar.
Cofer said Mondelez was well positioned to cope with
volatile commodity prices but declined to give an outlook for
those markets.
"We have proven over the last couple of years our ability to
pass on those higher costs in order to retain good margins," he
said. "We have robust risk management structures to manage the
volatility and to ensure margin."