* Kraft to pay 1.31 bln dirhams ($151 million
* Part of plan to grow in developing markets
RABAT, Sept 11 Kraft Foods is to pay
1.31 billion dirhams ($151 million) to take full control of
Morocco's top cookie maker, Bimo, from local investment holding
National Investment Co. (SNI), controlled by the country's royal
family, SNI and Kraft said on Tuesday.
SNI said it had signed an agreement for the sale of its 50
percent stake in Bimo to double Kraft Foods' stake in the
company to 100 percent.
"This transaction paves the way for a new phase in
strengthening Bimo's leadership and development," SNI said in an
emailed statement, citing Kraft Foods as "top partner because of
its expertise and know-how" in the cookie industry.
Kraft said the deal is subject to customary regulatory
approvals. A source close to the deal said it expected to be
finalised within six months.
In October, Kraft will split into two companies, one focused
on cookies and candy in overseas markets and one focused on
North American grocery. Kraft said the takeover of Bimo was part
of its strategy to grow in developing markets.
SNI will use the sale proceeds to "reduce its debt and fund
affiliates' investment", the source said.
Unlisted Bimo controls close to 13 percent of Morocco's
cookie sales, a market share that has been dwindling in recent
years due mostly to growing local competition and the effects of
free trade deals, mostly with the European Union and Turkey.
SNI said Bimo, founded in 1981 and which currently has two
production units and 1,400 employees, had sales worth 831
million dirhams in 2011.
Cookie consumption per capita in Morocco is growing fast
although it remains among the lowest in the Middle East and
North Africa region.
The deal with Kraft Foods is SNI's third move in what is
expected to be a series of transactions involving its stakes in
the country's biggest lender, AttijariWafa Bank, and
Morocco's sole sugar refiner, Cosumar.
SNI, also involved in partnerships with French firms
including Lafarge, ArcelorMittal and Renault
, plans to focus its future growth strategy on other
sectors such as tourism, telecoms and renewable energies.
Kraft shares were down 16 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $40.06
on the Nasdaq.