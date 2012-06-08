* Nasdaq win comes weeks after Facebook IPO debacle
June 8 Kraft Foods Inc is moving its
stock listing to the Nasdaq from NYSE Euronext's New
York Stock Exchange, handing Nasdaq OMX Group Inc its
biggest victory yet in its listings war with the Big Board.
The move comes just three weeks after technical glitches on
Nasdaq's exchange marred Facebook Inc's highly
anticipated market debut, causing tens of millions in losses for
market makers, which facilitate trades for brokers.
The listings switch will save Kraft money and give its
brands better visibility through Nasdaq's marketing initiatives,
the snack-maker's spokesman, John Simley said on Friday. He did
not give any financial details.
Nasdaq and the NYSE have competed aggressively for listings
over the past several years.
Kraft, whose products include Oreo cookies, Cadbury
chocolate and Maxwell House coffee, has a market capitalization
of around $68 billion and is the biggest company to switch
exchanges ever, said Nasdaq spokesman Joseph Christinat.
Other recent listings wins for Nasdaq include Texas
Instruments Inc, Western Digital Corp and Analog
Devices Inc.
Recent switches to NYSE from Nasdaq include TD Ameritrade
Holding Corp and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
.
Following the Facebook IPO, as questions over Nasdaq's
handling of the offering grew and irate investors who questioned
the pricing of the stock filed lawsuits, there were reports -
all denied by NYSE - that the Big Board was trying to lure the
newly public social networking giant to move to its exchange.
Kraft shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 26
under its current symbol, KFT. The company plans to split later
this year into two companies, both of which will trade on
Nasdaq.
Mondelez International, which will include the snack
business, will trade under the symbol MDLZ, while Kraft Foods
Group Inc trades as KRFT. The symbol KFT will be retired.
Kraft shares ended up 0.2 percent at $38.24 on Friday.
Nasdaq rose a penny to $22.12, while NYSE dropped 0.7 percent to
$24.60.
