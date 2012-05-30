May 30 Kraft Foods Group Inc. on Wednesday sold $6 billion of senior unsecured notes in four parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

The notes are guaranteed by Kraft Foods Inc..

Barclays Capital, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and RBS were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KRAFT FOODS GROUP TRANCHE 1 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 1.625 PCT MATURITY 06/04/2015 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.741 FIRST PAY 12/04/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 1.714 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 2 AMT $1 BLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 06/05/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.817 FIRST PAY 12/05/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.289 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 160 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 3 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.50 PCT MATURITY 06/06/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.100 FIRST PAY 12/06/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 3.608 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 200 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A

TRANCHE 4 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 5.00 PCT MATURITY 06/04/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.293 FIRST PAY 12/04/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.046 PCT SETTLEMENT 06/04/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A