NEW YORK, June 26 Despite some calls for a
boycott, Kraft Foods may have bitten off just what it
meant to chew when it posted a gay-pride-themed picture of an
Oreo cookie on Facebook.
The post pictured an Oreo filled with six layers of frosting
in the colors of the rainbow flag that symbolizes diversity in
the gay community. The picture is headlined "June 25 | Pride,"
and an accompanying text reads "Proudly support love!"
Basil Maglaris, Kraft's associate director of corporate
affairs, said the graphic was in recognition of Pride Month in
the United States.
More than 150,000 Facebook users "liked" the post and 22,463
had commented as of Tuesday afternoon. Not all the comments were
supportive.
One comment read: "By (sic) Oreo. I'll do my business
elsewhere!"
Another said: "No thanks Oreo. We don't want this unhealthy
sinful lifestyle flaunted," and a third read: "thought Oreos
were a family cookie."
Maglaris said positive comments have "far outnumbered"
negative ones.
One read: "Very glad to support a company like Oreo that
joins the campaign for civil rights!"
"As a company, Kraft Foods has a proud history of
celebrating diversity and inclusiveness. We feel the Oreo ad is
a fun reflection of our values," Maglaris said.
The ad was part of Oreo's 100th birthday celebration, he
said. The company posts new online content daily.
Don't look for the rainbow cookie in stores. Fine print
under the picture reads: "Made with creme colors that do not
exist."
(Reporting by Joseph O'Leary; Editing by Prudence Crowther)