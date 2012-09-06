BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 6 Kraft Foods Inc, which will change its name to Mondelez International once it spins off its North American grocery business next month, forecast 2013 earnings of $1.50 to $1.55 per share.
The company, which will focus on snacks like Cadbury chocolates and Oreo cookies, also said it expects revenue growth of 5 percent to 7 percent.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017