MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 13
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Kraft Foods Group Inc on Thursday reported higher profit, helped by cost savings and a large benefit related to former employees.
Kraft's stable of famous food brands includes Velveeta cheese, Jell-O desserts and Maxwell House coffee, said fourth-quarter net earnings rose to $931 million, or $1.54 per share, up from $90 million, or 15 cents per share, a year ago.
Net revenue grew 2.3 percent in to $4.6 billion, due to volume gains that were partly offset by lower prices.
Shares in Kraft closed at $53.61 and were virtually unchanged in after-hours trading.
Kraft, whose products also include Oscar Mayer lunch meats, Planters nuts and Capri Sun juices, lost its exposure to high-growth emerging markets after its 2012 split from Mondelez International Inc and has been working to increase sales of its stable of mature brands.
DUBAI, March 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Workers at Cerro Verde began indefinite strike on Friday (Adds analysts' comments, updates prices)
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.