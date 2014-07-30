BRIEF-AIA Group's Chief Executive Mark tucker to retire
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017
NEW YORK, July 30 Kraft Foods Group Inc said on Wednesday that its second quarter net income fell to $482 million, or 80 cents per share, from $829 million, or $1.38 per share, a year ago, when the company benefited from a significant gain tied to its post-employment benefit plans.
"We continue to execute our playbook and are on track to deliver another solid year of growth in earnings and cash flow," Kraft Chief Executive Tony Vernon said in a statement.
"However, there's no question that economic and consumer trends are creating top-line growth challenges for the food and beverage industry, Kraft included," he said. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley)
BERLIN, March 12 Ground staff at Berlin's two airports will begin a 25-hour strike on Monday, their trade union said on Sunday, stepping up action in a pay dispute that has already caused the cancellation of around 1,000 flights.
March 10 Bank shares have been the runaway winners of the post-election U.S. stock market boom as investors wagered that higher interest rates, lighter regulation, lower taxes and faster economic growth would boost profits for lenders.