July 18 SodaStream International Ltd is
adding Kool-Aid powdered beverages to its lineup of drinks in an
expanded deal with Kraft Foods Inc, sending its shares
up 5 percent.
SodaStream, which sells a system that lets consumers make
carbonated drinks at home, already had a deal with Kraft that
let it sell Crystal Light and Country Time drinks.
Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available in stores during
the fourth quarter, the companies said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"We're pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and
Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even
more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made
carbonation," Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft
Foods, said in a statement.
SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors,
carbon dioxide refills and re-usable carbonation bottles around
the world, launched in the United States, the world's largest
market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.
It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company's
branded flavors available with its soda makers in January.
SodaStream shares were up $2.00, or 5.4 percent, at $39.25
in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
