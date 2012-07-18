(Corrects company ticker to show Kraft Foods trades on Nasdaq)

July 18 Kraft Foods Inc and SodaStream International Ltd expanded their partnership to include Kool-Aid to their portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.

Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available at the retail level during the fourth quarter, they said in a statement.

SodaStream and Kraft already have a partnership for manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of Kraft Foods drinks like Crystal Light and Country Time for use with the SodaStream soda-making system.

"We're pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made carbonation," Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft Foods said in a statement.

SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors, carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around the world, launched in the United States, the world's largest market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.

It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company's branded flavors available with its soda makers in January. (Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)