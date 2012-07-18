(Corrects company ticker to show Kraft Foods trades on Nasdaq)
July 18 Kraft Foods Inc and SodaStream
International Ltd expanded their partnership to include
Kool-Aid to their portfolio, the companies said on Wednesday.
Kool-Aid for SodaStream will be available at the retail
level during the fourth quarter, they said in a statement.
SodaStream and Kraft already have a partnership for
manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of Kraft Foods
drinks like Crystal Light and Country Time for use with the
SodaStream soda-making system.
"We're pleased with the early success of Crystal Light and
Country Time and believe that adding Kool-Aid will attract even
more people to enjoy our flavors with personally-made
carbonation," Doug Weekes, vice president, beverages, Kraft
Foods said in a statement.
SodaStream, which sells its soda-making machines, flavors,
carbon dioxide refills, and re-usable carbonation bottles around
the world, launched in the United States, the world's largest
market for carbonated drinks, about a decade ago.
It first partnered with Kraft to make the U.S. company's
branded flavors available with its soda makers in January.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Chicago; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)