Sept 6 Kraft Foods Inc : * CFO says on track to meet 2012 goals for operating EPS of at least 9 percent * CFO says 2013 net revenue growth likely to be at lower end of 5-7 percent

range * CFO says 2013 EPS forecast incldes $0.15 per share hit from forex * CFO says that w/out forex hit, forecast would be in line with longterm

outlook