Sept 3 U.S. snack and beverage company Kraft
Foods Group Inc said Teri List-Stoll will succeed
current Chief Financial Officer Timothy McLevish in the first
quarter of 2014.
The maker of Maxwell House coffee, Oscar Mayer lunch meat
and Planters nuts said List-Stoll has joined as senior vice
president of finance. She was previously with Procter & Gamble
Co.
Kraft Foods said List-Stoll will initially oversee its
business unit finance teams and work alongside McLevish to
ensure an orderly transition of CFO duties.
The company's shares closed at $51.77 on the Nasdaq on
Friday.