Feb 17 Kraft Foods Group Inc said it hired James Kehoe, the chief financial officer of Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc, as its CFO to succeed Teri List-Stoll, who will step down on Feb. 28 after a leadership shakeup.

Kehoe, who had spent more than two decades at Kraft before joining Gildan, was the Canadian company's CFO for less than two months.

Kraft, the maker of Velveeta cheese and Oscar Mayer meats, announced changes to several top jobs last week, two months after Chairman John Cahill took over as chief executive from Tony Vernon. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)