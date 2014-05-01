May 1 Kraft Foods Group Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by gains related to its moves to manage the cost of key ingredients in its products that include Velveeta cheese and Maxwell House coffee.

Kraft previously warned that the slowly improving U.S. job market and the recent reduction in federal food stamp benefits would soften results at the start of 2014.

The Northfield, Illinois-based company said first-quarter net earnings were $513 million, or 85 cents per share, up from $456 million, or 76 cents per share, a year ago.

The earnings-per-share result from the latest quarter included a 2-cent gain related to retiree benefits as well as a 5-cent boost related to Kraft's hedging activities, Kraft said.

Net revenue fell 3.3 percent to $4.4 billion, largely due to customers working through supplies left over from the soft holiday season and the shift of the timing of Easter into the second quarter.

Kraft, whose products also include Oscar Mayer lunch meats, Planters nuts and Capri Sun juices, lost its exposure to high-growth emerging markets after its 2012 split from Mondelez International Inc and has been working to increase sales of its stable of mature brands.

Shares of Kraft, which closed at $56.69, slipped to $56.68 in extended trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by James Dalgleish)