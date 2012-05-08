BRIEF-Fifth Third Bancorp reports acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
May 8 Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc said it will buy privately held drone maker Composite Engineering Inc (CEI) for $155 million in cash and stock.
California-based CEI makes aerial target drone systems and composite structures primarily for U.S. defense agencies. Its 2011 revenue was $94 million and adjusted EBITDA was $16 million.
Kratos will pay $135 million in cash and $20 million in stock. Its eighth-biggest shareholder Oak Investment Partners will invest $55 million in cash for Kratos' common stock to help fund the transaction.
CEI, whose Chief Executive Mike Fournier said he approached Kratos last year to discuss a possible merger, has a current backlog of about $160 million, with a qualified bid pipeline of over $1 billion.
New York-based Sagent Advisors served as the exclusive financial adviser for Kratos. Janes Capital Partners advised CEI.
Kratos shares closed at $4.77 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Fifth Third Bancorp announces acquisition of R.G. McGraw Insurance Agency Inc.
Feb 27 Lodging REIT Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc's offer to buy FelCor Lodging Trust Inc was "woefully inadequate", activist hedge fund Land and Buildings Investment Management LLC, which holds a stake in FelCor, said on Monday.
Feb 27 U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp .