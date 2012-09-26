Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Sept 26 Canadian private equity giant Onex Corp said it will buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei AG for 568 million euros ($736.3 million).
"KraussMaffei is the first European-based investment for Onex Partners III, and, ... serves markets globally," said Tony Morgan, a managing director in Onex's London office.
Onex Partners III, Onex's $4.7 billion flagship private equity fund, will make an equity investment of about $340 million.
Sources close to the transaction told Reuters on Tuesday the deal was about to be signed, but declined to give financial details.
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
* Harmony merger corp. Announces receipt of purported termination of merger agreement from mundomedia