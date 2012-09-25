BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
FRANKFURT, Sept 25 Canadian private equity company Onex has clinched a deal to buy German plastics machinery maker KraussMaffei Technologies, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
"The deal is about to be signed" the source said, declining to give financial details.
Onex beat out a Chinese machinery group in the bidding for KraussMaffei Technologies, which is owned by private equity group Madison Capital.
KraussMaffei Technologies has common roots with defense group Krauss-Maffei Wegmann but today is an independent company.
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.