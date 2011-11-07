NEW YORK Nov 7 Wall Street must raise its
appeal to the next generation of investors and female
professionals to remain competitive in the wealth management
industry, the former head of Bank of America's wealth
management unit said on Monday.
The securities industry "doesn't do a great job for women
or being appropriate" for the next generation, said Sallie
Krawcheck, who was ousted as head of Bank of America's global
wealth and investment management unit in September.
"We talk about stock market returns. We're not talking as
an industry about protecting the downside," said Krawcheck,
speaking at the Securities Industry and Financial Markets
Association annual meeting in New York.
More conversations need to focus on planning and asset
allocation, she said.
Indeed, becoming more relevant to a younger generation of
prospective clients and building more diverse teams of advisers
are among the changes Wall Street will have to make to compete
in the future, Krawcheck said during an interview at the
conference with PBS host Charlie Rose.
Younger prospective clients have become skeptical of the
industry through press images of advisers being untrustworthy
and repeated messages to avoid the markets, she said.
"They typically think that these organizations don't add
value," she said.
The average wealth management client is about 63 years old,
said Krawcheck, higher than the mid-50s average age of clients
when Krawcheck started in the field during the 1990s.
Still, strategies for attracting the next generation of
investors are fairly straightforward.
"The number one thing is 'Return my phone call,'" said
Krawcheck. Other tools the industry can provide to clients,
such as liquidity management, rank lower in priority.
"Clients typically say investment performance is important,
but it's usually about 8th on the list," she said.
Often described as one of the most powerful women on Wall
Street, Krawcheck said the dearth of female advisers posed one
of the biggest challenges for the wealth management industry.
Women make up 16 to 17 percent of advisers in the industry
today, she said. In senior management positions, that number is
smaller - about 15 percent.
"Our industry does not do a great job for women," she said
at the conference. "We do have large groups of people - women -
who are underserved by our business."
Krawcheck said she visited the Harvard Business School last
week, where she spoke to a group of young women interested in
pursuing careers in the field, and felt apologetic about how
the advancement of women advisers had been slow over the past
decades.
"I kept wanting to say, 'I'm sorry - I feel sort of sad
that, when I was your age I really wouldn't have thought that
25 years on, that we wouldn't have made more progress than
we've made'," she said.
Indeed, the diversification of people working in the wealth
management industry is key to tackling the challenges of a
complex economy, Krawcheck said.
"You need a broad range of perspectives in order to
navigate through."
