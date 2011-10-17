(Corrects in 4th paragraph to 87.5 percent from 97.5 pct; also corrects currency in headline to U.S. dollars from Singapore dollars)

SINGAPORE Oct 17 Singapore's K-REIT Asia said on Monday it plans to raise S$976.3 million ($771 million) through a 17-for-20 rights issue, with most of the money going towards funding the acquisition of a office property in the city-state.

The trust, which owns commercial properties in Singapore and Australia, said it will issue 1.16 billion rights units at S$0.85 each, which represents a discount of 17.5 percent to its last closing price of S$1.03 as of Monday.

K-REIT, which is managed by property developer Keppel Land , will also raise S$602.6 million through issuing new debt.

K-REIT plans to buy a 87.5 percent stake in Ocean Financial Centre in Singapore's central business district from Keppel Land, which owns about 46 percent of K-REIT. ($1 = 1.266 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)