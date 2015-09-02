PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 24
March 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 2 Drugmaker Lannett Co Inc said it would buy specialty generic drug maker Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc for $1.23 billion to expand its product portfolio.
Kremers Urban is a U.S. subsidiary of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA.
The deal also includes potential contingency payments, Lannett said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
NEW YORK, March 23 Two Israeli residents have been charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with insider trading in Mobileye NV before the maker of sensors and cameras for driverless vehicles agreed to be acquired by Intel Corp for $15.3 billion.