GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks hit 3-1/2-month high on Dow's surge, dollar slips
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
KREMLIN AIDE SAYS PUTIN TO MEET PHILIPPINES' DUTERTE ON SATURDAY, TO DISCUSS RUSSIAN LNG, HYDROCARBONS SUPPLIES
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.8 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.7 pct
HOUSTON/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela, Jan 26 More than 4 million barrels of Venezuelan crude and fuels are sitting in tankers anchored in the Caribbean sea, unable to reach their final destination because state-run PDVSA cannot pay for hull cleaning, inspections, and other port services, according to internal documents and Reuters data.
* CIMIC pulls out of building power station to supply Ichthys LNG