East Libyan forces say they have retaken oil ports
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 14 East Libyan forces said they had regained control on Tuesday of the major oil ports of Ras Lanuf and Es Sider from a rival faction that seized them earlier this month.
KREMLIN SPOKESMAN SAYS MOSCOW HOPES THERE WILL BE NO FURTHER ESCALATION OF EVENTS IN UKRAINE
LONDON, March 14 Global oil markets are gradually rebalancing, but progress has been slower and more uneven than the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and bullish hedge funds expected.
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy group down 2.3 pct