JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesian securities firm PT
Kresna Graha Sekurindo Tbk is planning an up to 4
trillion rupiah ($300.8 million) rights issue in the second half
to buy one or two insurance firms, said a person with direct
knowledge of the matter.
Kresna is trying to diversify its business with the planned
acquisitions, said the person who declined to be named as the
information was not public.
Indonesia's insurance sector has seen several acquisitions
by companies attracted to the low coverage and strong growth
potential in the country of around 250 million people.
Dai-ichi Life Co, Japan's second-largest life
insurer, had bought 40 percent of Panin Life for about $250
million in 2013 and is keen to further build its presence in
Indonesia, its president told Reuters earlier this week.
($1 = 13,297.00 rupiah)
