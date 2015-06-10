JAKARTA, June 10 Indonesian securities firm PT Kresna Graha Sekurindo Tbk is planning an up to 4 trillion rupiah ($300.8 million) rights issue in the second half to buy one or two insurance firms, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

Kresna is trying to diversify its business with the planned acquisitions, said the person who declined to be named as the information was not public.

Indonesia's insurance sector has seen several acquisitions by companies attracted to the low coverage and strong growth potential in the country of around 250 million people.

Dai-ichi Life Co, Japan's second-largest life insurer, had bought 40 percent of Panin Life for about $250 million in 2013 and is keen to further build its presence in Indonesia, its president told Reuters earlier this week.

($1 = 13,297.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Miral Fahmy)