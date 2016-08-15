SINGAPORE Aug 15 Singapore oil and gas
exploration firm KrisEnergy Ltd on Sunday said some
covenants on existing debt agreements could come under stress in
the near term as weaker oil markets hit revenue.
The company said in a statement that it had engaged
"external parties" to help look for ways to strengthen its
capital structure as it grapples with the impact of a plunge in
oil prices.
"These measures may entail a form of issuance of equity or
an equity-linked instrument, a refinancing of our capital
structure, and/or the divestment or farm-out of assets," said
the company, which counts rigbuilder Keppel Corp as
one of its largest shareholders.
Its ability to raise financing has been severely curbed, it
said, while reporting a net loss for its second quarter.
Oilfield services firm Swiber Holdings a few weeks
ago applied to place itself under judicial management, after
initially filing for liquidation, becoming the largest local
company to fall victim to the slump in oil prices.
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Joseph Radford)