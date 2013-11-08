BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
(Corrects the identify of second-largest stakeholder)
SINGAPORE Nov 8 Singapore's KrisEnergy Ltd said it recorded a net loss of $3.6 million in the third quarter, compared with a net profit of $681,000 a year earlier on lower oil and gas production.
KrisEnergy, which focuses on oil and gas exploration and production in Southeast Asia, reported a net loss of $3.6 million for the three months ended Sept.30 and its revenue declined 37.1 percent on the year to $13.6 million.
The company, in which Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd is the second-largest shareholder and holds a 31.4 percent stake through subsidiary Devan International, said it will seek additional contract areas in countries where it already has operations to enhance its portfolio.
For a company statement, click (Reporting by Rujun Shen)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.