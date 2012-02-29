SINGAPORE Feb 29 Malaysian tycoon Ananda
Krishnan plans to sell his stake in satellite operator Measat
Global as part of asset sales that could raise around $3.5
billion, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on
Wednesday, citing a banking sources.
Talks about a sale started in late 2011, and could involve
Saudi satellite firm Arabsat taking a strategic or even majority
stake in the Malaysian satellite firm, the paper cited the
source as saying.
However, the Straits Times said control of Measat by Arabsat
could be difficult as Malaysia has a 40 percent cap on foreign
ownership of strategic domestic assets.
The report comes shortly after Krishnan put his entire power
portfolio up for sale, with Standard Chartered hired to
manage the transaction of about a dozen power plants.
The deal has so far attracted 12 bids, Malaysia's Star
newspaper reported on Saturday, with Saudi Water & Electricity
Co submitting the top bid of 10.85 billion Malaysian ringgit
($3.60 billion).
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by John Mair)