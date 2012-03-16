HONG KONG, March 16 Eashwar Krishnan, former Asia head of Lone Pine Capital, has received a licence for his hedge fund from the Securities and Futures Commission on Thursday, records on the Hong Kong's market regulator's website showed on Friday.

Krishnan, who is setting up Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Ltd, has hired former Hong Kong-based Elements Advisors Ltd chief operating officer Heide Blunt, the records showed.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Krishnan and Tanvir Ghani, former head of capital introduction for Asia-Pacific at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, were set to launch their highly anticipated hedge fund on July 2. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)