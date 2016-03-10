March 10 The owner of Krispy Kreme's British
operations is planning a London flotation for the maker of
glazed doughnuts, Sky News reported on Thursday.
Private equity firm Alcuin Capital Partners, which has owned
Krispy Kreme UK since 2011, has appointed investment bank
Investec to oversee the initial public offering, Sky News
reported, without citing its sources.
Alcuin and Krispy Kreme UK did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
News of plans come a day after chocolate maker and retailer
Hotel Chocolat said it would raise 50 million pounds in a
listing on London's junior AIM market.
Krispy Kreme UK, the largest maker of premium branded
doughnuts in the country, is under different ownership to
U.S.-based Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc.
The Krispy Kreme brand started in 1937, when its founder
bought a secret yeast-raised doughnut recipe from a New Orleans
French chef.
Sky said the timing and size of Krispy Kreme UK's share sale
were not clear, but market sources were saying that the listing
would most likely take place later this year. (bit.ly/1QOrZdT)
Alcuin bought Krispy Kreme UK from an investment group led
by three American entrepreneurs in 2011. The Telegraph reported
then that the deal was worth 25 million pounds.
The UK arm first opened its doors in 2003 in the famed
Harrods department store.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish and Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)