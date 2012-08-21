Aug 21 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc will
announce a partnership with hospitality group Citymax India on
Wednesday to set up stores in southern and western India, the
Indian hospitality group said on Tuesday.
Krispy Kreme, the U.S.-based doughnut and coffee retailer,
plans to open 80 stores over the next 5 years, with the first
outlet slated to open in Bangalore before the end of this year,
Citymax said in a media invite for the formal announcement.
Earlier in May, Krispy Kreme had announced its plans to
enter India in partnership with New Delhi-based Bedrock Food for
setting up stores in other parts of the country.