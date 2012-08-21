Aug 21 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc will announce a partnership with hospitality group Citymax India on Wednesday to set up stores in southern and western India, the Indian hospitality group said on Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme, the U.S.-based doughnut and coffee retailer, plans to open 80 stores over the next 5 years, with the first outlet slated to open in Bangalore before the end of this year, Citymax said in a media invite for the formal announcement.

Earlier in May, Krispy Kreme had announced its plans to enter India in partnership with New Delhi-based Bedrock Food for setting up stores in other parts of the country.