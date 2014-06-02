June 2 Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc cut
its adjusted earnings forecast for the full year as it expects a
rise in costs related to technology upgrades and management
changes, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trading.
The company cut its fiscal 2015 adjusted earnings forecast
to 69-74 cents per share from 73-79 cents.
Analysts on average were expecting earning of 78 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Krispy Kreme, best known for its glazed doughnuts, said
revenue for the first quarter ended May 4 rose 0.79 percent to
$121.58 million.
Krispy Kreme's shares closed at $19.00 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)