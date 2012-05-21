* Q1 adj EPS $0.14 vs est $0.08

* Q1 rev 108.5 mln vs est $111.4 mln

* Backs FY13 adj EPS $0.35-$0.41 vs est $0.25

May 21 U.S. doughnut group Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc's quarterly profit beat market estimates on higher customer traffic and price increases.

The company, which competes with Dunkin' Brands Group Inc's Dunkin' Donuts chain, reported earnings of $6 million, or 8 cents per share, for the first quarter compared with $9.2 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Krispy Kreme earned 14 cents per share for the quarter, excluding provision for income taxes.

Revenue rose 3.7 percent to $108.5 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 8 cents per share on a revenue of $111.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales at the company rose 2.1 percent.

Krispy Kreme shares closed at $6.01 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee, Juhi Arora in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)