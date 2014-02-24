UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Feb 24 Chinese retail group Shenzhen Marisfrolg has bought Krizia, one of Italy's oldest ready-to-wear fashion brands, and plans to open new shops in Asia, the companies said on Monday.
The sale by founder Mariuccia Mandelli, who took the name Krizia from a dialogue on vanity by the philosopher Plato and showed her first fashion collection in 1964, should close by April, a statement on Krizia's website said without giving any financial details. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by David Goodman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources