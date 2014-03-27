BRIEF-Chongqing Lummy Pharma plans to set up investment management JV
* Says it plans to invest 195 million yuan (28.23 million) to set up investment management joint venture with partners
LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenian pharmaceuticals company Krka plans to raise its dividend by 30.4 percent to 2.1 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.
The increase will have to be confirmed by shareholders at a meeting set for July 3.
Krka, which is Slovenia's largest exporter and largest listed company, in February reported an 8 percent rise in 2013 group net profit to 172.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan
* Says its stock have been moved to Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section on March 21