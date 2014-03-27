LJUBLJANA, March 27 Slovenian pharmaceuticals company Krka plans to raise its dividend by 30.4 percent to 2.1 euros, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The increase will have to be confirmed by shareholders at a meeting set for July 3.

Krka, which is Slovenia's largest exporter and largest listed company, in February reported an 8 percent rise in 2013 group net profit to 172.8 million euros.

($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)