BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
WARSAW, April 5 The Warsaw bourse said on Thursday it had cleared drug maker Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, to float its shares on the Polish stock exchange.
Krka, which has a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros, is aiming for a secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse by the end of June to boost liquidity.
It bought back about 6 percent of its shares for a foreign listing, which it hopes could also give it a currency for possible takeovers.
Shares in Krka, which focuses on generic drugs and counts Poland as one of its main markets, slipped 0.2 percent on the Ljubljana exchange in midday trade. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago