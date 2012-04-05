WARSAW, April 5 The Warsaw bourse said on Thursday it had cleared drug maker Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, to float its shares on the Polish stock exchange.

Krka, which has a market capitalisation of 1.8 billion euros, is aiming for a secondary listing on the Warsaw bourse by the end of June to boost liquidity.

It bought back about 6 percent of its shares for a foreign listing, which it hopes could also give it a currency for possible takeovers.

Shares in Krka, which focuses on generic drugs and counts Poland as one of its main markets, slipped 0.2 percent on the Ljubljana exchange in midday trade. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Mark Potter)