BRIEF-Kuwait's Advanced Technology FY profit rises
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 5.9 million dinars versus 4.9 million dinars year ago
LJUBLJANA Feb 27 Slovenian generic drugs producer Krka posted an 8 percent rise in 2013 group net profit to 172.8 million euros on Thursday.
In a bourse statement Krka said sales rose by 5 percent to 1.2 billion euros and it expected sales to reach 1.25 billion this year.
Shares in Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company and one of its biggest exporters, were quoted at 60.39 euros by 1105 GMT, up 0.65 percent from Wednesday's close. (Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; editing by Jason Neely)
* Company proposes to consolidate its 936 million issued securities to 93.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Ankleshwar plant has received the EIR (Establishment Inspection Report) issued by the FDA Source text: