LJUBLJANA, April 2 Drugs company Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, has applied for a listing on the Warsaw bourse to increase market liquidity for its shares, Krka said in a statement on Monday.

It also said it would stop its share buyback programme which has been running for the past year with a view to using the acquired shares for a possible foreign listing.

Krka, which has a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), now owns about 6 percent of its own shares. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)