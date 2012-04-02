BRIEF-Top Choice Medical Investment cuts share issue size to 1.2 bln yuan
* Says it cuts share issue size to 1.2 billion yuan ($174.51 million) from 1.4 billion yuan
LJUBLJANA, April 2 Drugs company Krka, Slovenia's largest listed company, has applied for a listing on the Warsaw bourse to increase market liquidity for its shares, Krka said in a statement on Monday.
It also said it would stop its share buyback programme which has been running for the past year with a view to using the acquired shares for a possible foreign listing.
Krka, which has a market capitalisation of about 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion), now owns about 6 percent of its own shares. ($1=0.7509 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
Feb 23 Pacific Hospital Supply Co Ltd : * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$2.5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/3mbKs2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qtrly revenue 438.2 million rgt versus 439.2 million rgt; Qtrly profit attributable 44.6 million rgt versus 55.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: