BRIEF-ICC International posts FY net profit 936.3 million baht
* Fy revenue from sale of goods 12.62 billion baht versus 12.34 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LJUBLJANA, March 1 Slovenian drug firm Krka said on Thursday 2011 group net profit fell to 162.7 million euros ($217.6 million) from 170.9 million a year before due to currency effects.
It confirmed its January report that sales rose to 1.08 billion euros from 1.01 billion in 2010. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak)
ZURICH, Feb 24 Swiss drugmaker Novartis's drugs Tafinlar and Mekinist edged closer to approval in Europe to be used together against a type of lung cancer after a key committee on Friday published a recommendation to expand the combination's indications.
* EU Medicines Agency recommends approval Of Daiichi Sankyo's anticoagulant Edoxaban