LJUBLJANA May 10 Slovene pharmaceutical company Krka on Thursday reported group net profit of 48.6 million euros ($62.85 million) in the first quarter of 2012 versus 48 million in the same period of 2011.

It said group sales rose to 273.5 million euros from 258 million in the first quarter of 2011.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)