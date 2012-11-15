* 2012 profit seen below forecast

LJUBLJANA Nov 15 Generic drugs producer Krka , Slovenia's largest listed company, posted nine-month group net profit of 111.5 million euros ($141.9 million), down 3 percent compared with the same period last year due to higher costs.

"Considering difficult conditions on Krka's markets and unpredictable currency moves, we expect that profit in 2012 will be a bit lower than the planned 170 million euros," Krka said in a statement, but gave no specific estimate for 2012 and 2013.

It said sales rose 6 percent to 813.9 million euros and forecast a rise to 1.2 billion in 2013, an increase of 6 percent compared with the expected total in 2012.

It said nine-month sales in the Russian federation jumped 27 percent, while sales in Slovenia, which represent 9 percent of the total, fell by 11 percent.

Krka expects to increase its number of employees by 6 percent in 2013 when it will also build new factories in Slovenia and Russia.

Shares of Krka, which has market capitalisation of 1.7 billion euros, firmed 0.2 percent to 48 euros by 11.34 GMT, while the blue-chip SBI index gained 0.3 percent. ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)