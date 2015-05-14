Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
LJUBLJANA May 14 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a 29.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 55.1 million euros, the company said on Thursday.
Sales fell to 289.3 million euros in the January-March period, from 298 million in the same quarter of 2014, it said.
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: