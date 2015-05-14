LJUBLJANA May 14 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a 29.5 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 55.1 million euros, the company said on Thursday.

Sales fell to 289.3 million euros in the January-March period, from 298 million in the same quarter of 2014, it said.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Pravin Char)