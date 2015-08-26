LJUBLJANA Aug 26 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka had group net profit of 112.3 million euros ($128.7 million) in the first half of 2015 versus 106.6 million euros in the same period of 2014, the company said on Wednesday.

It said sales rose to 599.9 million euros from 599.4 million in the first half of the last year. ($1 = 0.8726 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)