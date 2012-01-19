LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia's pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday preliminary 2011 group net profit reached 162 million euros ($207.6 million) versus 171 million in 2010.

The profit is in line with the company's earlier forecast. Group sales in 2011 rose six percent to 1.08 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7802 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Jane Merriman)