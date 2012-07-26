* H1 net down 3 pct to 90.1 million euros

* Confirms H1 sales up 7 pct to 565.3 million euros

* Keeps 2012 f'cast unchanged for profit of 170 mln euros

* Shares down 0.7 percent vs flat Ljubljana bourse (Adds details, quote, analyst comment, share price)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, July 26 Generic drugs producer Krka , Slovenia's largest listed company with a market value of some 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), said rising costs had dragged net profit down 3 percent in the first half year.

"Production costs increased by one tenth compared to the same period last year ... while sales costs were up by 14 percent," said a statement from the company, whose net profit dropped to 90.1 million euros ($109.2 million).

It added sales costs were up partially due to higher taxes on drug sales in some of its markets, but gave no other details.

Analysts said they expected Krka to meet its 2012 forecasts, particularly due to strong 25 percent sales growth in eastern Europe.

"It is very good that sales growth remains high in eastern Europe ... but figures show the pressure on margins increased, particularly in Slovenia due to state budget cuts," said Matej Tomazin, head of investment firm KD Skladi.

"The share price will probably continue to stagnate amid poor liquidity on the Ljubljana bourse, which increases the chance that Krka could be taken over," Tomazin added.

The company, which aims for average annual sales growth of at least 6 percent until 2016, said it planned to remain independent.

It confirmed group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.3 million euros in the half year - as in a preliminary estimate in early July - and said it was sticking to its forecast for profit to reach 170 million euros in 2012 as a whole, on sales of 1.13 billion.

Shares in Krka, which sells about 8 percent of its production in Slovenia, where sales fell 9 percent on the year, fell 0.7 percent to 41.5 euros by 10.45 GMT, while the blue-chip SBI index was flat. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)