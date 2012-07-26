* H1 net down 3 pct to 90.1 million euros
* Confirms H1 sales up 7 pct to 565.3 million euros
* Keeps 2012 f'cast unchanged for profit of 170 mln euros
* Shares down 0.7 percent vs flat Ljubljana bourse
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 26 Generic drugs producer Krka
, Slovenia's largest listed company with a
market value of some 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion), said
rising costs had dragged net profit down 3 percent in the first
half year.
"Production costs increased by one tenth compared to the
same period last year ... while sales costs were up by 14
percent," said a statement from the company, whose net profit
dropped to 90.1 million euros ($109.2 million).
It added sales costs were up partially due to higher taxes
on drug sales in some of its markets, but gave no other details.
Analysts said they expected Krka to meet its 2012 forecasts,
particularly due to strong 25 percent sales growth in eastern
Europe.
"It is very good that sales growth remains high in eastern
Europe ... but figures show the pressure on margins increased,
particularly in Slovenia due to state budget cuts," said Matej
Tomazin, head of investment firm KD Skladi.
"The share price will probably continue to stagnate amid
poor liquidity on the Ljubljana bourse, which increases the
chance that Krka could be taken over," Tomazin added.
The company, which aims for average annual sales growth of
at least 6 percent until 2016, said it planned to remain
independent.
It confirmed group sales rose by 7 percent to 565.3 million
euros in the half year - as in a preliminary estimate in early
July - and said it was sticking to its forecast for profit to
reach 170 million euros in 2012 as a whole, on sales of 1.13
billion.
Shares in Krka, which sells about 8 percent of its
production in Slovenia, where sales fell 9 percent on the year,
fell 0.7 percent to 41.5 euros by 10.45 GMT, while the blue-chip
SBI index was flat.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)