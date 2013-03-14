BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
* Atrion - on february 28, 2017, co entered into credit agreement with wells fargo bank, national association, as lender
LJUBLJANA, March 14 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said its 2012 group net profit fell to 159.8 million euros ($206.93 million) from 162.7 million in 2011 due to higher costs.
Profit in 2013 is expected to be at the same level as last year while sales are seen up by 5 percent to 1.2 billion euros, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.
($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: