LJUBLJANA, March 14 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said its 2012 group net profit fell to 159.8 million euros ($206.93 million) from 162.7 million in 2011 due to higher costs.

Profit in 2013 is expected to be at the same level as last year while sales are seen up by 5 percent to 1.2 billion euros, Krka said in a statement on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)