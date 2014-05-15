BRIEF-Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical proposes FY 2016 dividend payment
March 22 Zhejiang Jolly Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:
LJUBLJANA May 15 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka posted a 17-percent fall in first-quarter preliminary group net profit of 42.5 million euros on Thursday citing the negative impact of exchange rates.
Sales rose by 1 percent to 298 million euros, it said in a statement. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.15 yuan for every 10 shares, distribute 1 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 4 new shares for every 10 shares, as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
March 22 Chengdu Taihe Health Technology Group Inc., Ltd.: