BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
LJUBLJANA Jan 24 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said 2012 group sales rose 6 percent to 1.14 billion euros ($1.5 billion).
It also said on Thursday that group net profit would be above the parent net profit which was 155 million euros last year, adding that the exact figure will be announced in March.
Krka made a group net profit of 163 million euros in 2011. ($1 = 0.7530 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: