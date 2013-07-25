BRIEF-Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva study in multiple myeloma patients
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
LJUBLJANA, July 25 Slovenian pharmaceutical company Krka said on Thursday its half-year group net profit rose 11 percent to 100.3 million euros on stronger sales.
It confirmed its earlier report that sales in the same period rose by 6 percent to 597.1 million euros, mainly due to a steep increase in eastern Europe. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Keiron Henderson)
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oragenics, Inc. receives audit opinion with going concern explanation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: