NOVO MESTO, Slovenia Nov 17 Slovenia's blue chip drugs firm Krka posted a 4 percent fall in nine-month net profit to 115.4 million euros ($156 million), mainly due to currency movements, chief executive Joze Colaric said on Thursday.

Sales were up 6 percent at 768.2 million euros, Colaric told a news conference.

Krka is Slovenia's largest listed company with market capitalisation of some 1.8 billion euros.

Colaric said the company's plan for 2011 'will be met', and that 2012 group net profit is seen at 170 million euros versus an expected 162 million in 2011.

He also said Krka plans a listing on the Warsaw bourse by the end of June next year. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hans-Juergen Peters)